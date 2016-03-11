UPDATE 3-U.S. government calls Apple rhetoric 'false' in iPhone case

(Adds comments from Apple, details from filing, paragraphs
4-11, 18-20)
By Dan Levine and Dustin Volz
March 10 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday
said Apple Inc's rhetoric was "false" in a high-profile
fight over the government's bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone
belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters.
Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a
court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other
measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to
shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone.
Apple has not complied. It said the government request would
create a "back door" to phones that could be abused by criminals
and governments, and that Congress has not given the Justice
Department authority to make such a demand.
The filing was the Justice Department's last chance to make
its case ahead of a hearing set for March 22 in a Riverside,
California federal court. The clash has intensified a
long-running debate over how much law enforcement and
intelligence officials should be able to monitor digital
communications.
In its brief, prosecutors noted that Apple has attacked the
FBI investigation as "shoddy" and portrayed itself as "the
primary guardian of Americans' privacy."
Apple's rhetoric "is not only false, but also corrosive of
the very institutions that are best able to safeguard our
liberty and our rights: the courts, the Fourth Amendment,
longstanding precedent and venerable laws, and the
democratically elected branches of government," prosecutors
added.
The government said Apple "deliberately raised technological
barriers" to prevent execution of a warrant.
Apple has said the government's request would open the
company to pressure from repressive regimes to provide similar
assistance. But the Justice Department on Thursday questioned
whether Apple is actually resisting such requests.
"For example, according to Apple's own data, China demanded
information from Apple regarding over 4,000 iPhones in the first
half of 2015, and Apple produced data 74 percent of the time,"
prosecutors wrote.
Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell on Thursday said the
brief reads "like an indictment" and called the claims about
providing data to China a "smear" based on thinly sourced news
reports.
Sewell said it was insulting to suggest Apple deliberately
set out to protect phones from warranted searches, saying its
measures are intended to keep everyone safe from multiple
threats.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has said he is willing to
take the case to the Supreme Court.
The FBI says Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik,
were inspired by Islamist militants when they shot and killed 14
people on Dec. 2 at a holiday party. The couple later died in a
shootout with police and the FBI said it wants to read the data
on Farook's work phone to investigate any links with militant
groups.
Tech industry leaders including Google, Facebook and
Microsoft and more than two dozen other companies filed legal
briefs last week supporting Apple. The Justice Department
received support from law enforcement groups and six relatives
of San Bernardino victims.
The Justice Department has repeatedly attempted to frame the
Apple case as one that is not about undermining encryption and
that the court order narrowly targets a "non-encryption barrier"
on one iPhone.
Asking for decryption services "would not be novel, either,"
prosecutors argued on Thursday. They cited an 1807 case holding
that a clerk working for Aaron Burr, then a former U.S. vice
president, could be forced to decode a letter penned by Burr if
doing so did not lead to self-incrimination.
Prosecutors criticized claims by Apple that developing the
new software code would be burdensome for the company. They
noted Apple "grosses hundreds of billions of dollars a year" and
would only need ask a handful of its 100,000 employees to work
on the project for "perhaps as little as two weeks."
The potential burden on Apple is a crucial test set out in a
prior case, known as Mountain Bell, which held that a local
phone company could be ordered to program the equipment in its
facilities in order to trace calls in progress.
That case should be binding precedent in the San Bernardino
matter, prosecutors said.
But an Apple lawyer on Thursday said the Mountain Bell case
was far less demanding of that company than the present case
would be of Apple.
Earlier this week the government sought to overturn a ruling
protecting Apple from unlocking an iPhone in a New York drug
case which raises similar issues. A Brooklyn judge
on Thursday gave Apple two weeks to respond to the government's
bid.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco and Dustin Volz in
Washington; Additional reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco
and Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and
David Gregorio)