Apple phone ruling reignites privacy vs law enforcement debate

By Jim Finkle and Dan Levine
Feb 17 A court order demanding that Apple Inc
help the U.S. government break into the iPhone of one
of the San Bernardino shooters opens a new chapter in the legal,
political and technological fight pitting law enforcement
against civil liberties advocates and major tech companies.
The government argues that the phone is a crucial piece of
evidence in investigating one of the worst attacks in the United
States by people who sympathized with Islamist militants. But
privacy groups warn that forcing companies to crack their own
encryption threatened not just the privacy of customers but
potentially citizens of any country.
A federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered Apple to
provide "reasonable technical assistance" to investigators
seeking to unlock the data on an iPhone 5C that had been owned
by Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife, Tashfeen Malik,
killed 14 people and wounded 22 others on Dec. 2 in San
Bernardino, California.
Both were killed in a shootout with police. The Federal
Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the couple's
potential communications with Islamic State and other militant
groups and argued that it needs access to the iPhone to find out
more.
If the federal judge, Magistrate Sheri Pym, rejects Apple's
arguments, the company can appeal her order to the district
court, and then up the chain to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in San Francisco and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 9th Circuit is known to be pro-privacy. "The government
ultimately will have an uphill fight," said Robert Cattanach, a
former Justice Department lawyer who advises companies on cyber
security issues.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the order threatened the
security of its customers and had "implications far beyond the
legal case at hand."
The ruling was a topic of discussion on the presidential
campaign trail on Wednesday.
Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican Party's
nomination to run in the Nov. 8 election said on Fox News
Channel's "Fox & Friends" program that resistance to encryption
stems from "ridiculous hysteria ... about privacy and the
government."
Another Republican candidate, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida, called it a "tough issue" that would require government
to work closely with the tech industry to find a solution. Rubio
said he hoped Apple would voluntarily comply with the court
order.
'MASTER KEY'
Dan Guido, an expert in hacking operating systems, said that
to unlock the phone, the FBI would need to install an update to
its iOS operating system so that investigators could circumvent
the security protections, including one that wipes data if an
incorrect password is entered too many times.
He said that only Apple can provide that software because
the phones will only install updates that are digitally signed
with a secret cryptographic key.
"That key is one of the most valuable pieces of data the
entire company owns," he said. "Someone with that key can change
all the data on all the iPhones."
The notion of opening that key is anathema to the Electronic
Frontier Foundation online rights group. "Once this master key
is created, governments around the world will surely demand that
Apple undermine the security of their citizens as well," the
foundation said in a statement.
American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney Alex Abdo said
the government's request risked a "dangerous" precedent. "The
Constitution does not permit the government to force companies
to hack into their customers' devices," he said.
Some security experts are concerned that the technique might
be used again by the U.S. government, other countries or
sophisticated cyber criminals.
"The problem is that the technique that Apple introduces
could be used again by the FBI. And if it gets out, by China or
Russia or others," said David Kennedy, a forensics expert who is
chief executive of cyber firm TrustedSEC LLC. "It introduces
exposures that haven't been there in the past. It's a backdoor."
Lance James, an expert in forensics who is chief scientist
with cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, said Apple could
respond to the order without providing crypto keys or
specialized tools that could be used to unlock other phones.
Apple technicians could create software that would unlock
the phone, allowing the company to create a backup file with all
of its contents that they could provide to law enforcement,
James said.
"This isn't about the war over encryption. It's about a
search warrant" James said. "The FBI could just send it to Apple
and would get it done."
Asked about the issue in an interview with CNBC TV, the CEO
of mobile carrier T-Mobile, John Legere, said he
understood both sides of the issue.
Legere called the request "unheralded" and "groundbreaking"
but said, "I really don't know how to balance" customer privacy
and national security issues.
