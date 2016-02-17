CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Apple phone ruling reignites privacy vs law enforcement debate

(Fixes quote in 20th paragraph, which was not from Donald
By Jim Finkle and Dan Levine
Feb 17 A court order demanding that Apple Inc
help the U.S. government unlock the encrypted iPhone of
one of the San Bernardino shooters opens a new chapter in the
legal, political and technological fight pitting law enforcement
against civil liberties advocates and major tech companies.
The government argues that the phone is a crucial piece of
evidence in investigating one of the worst attacks in the United
States by people who sympathized with Islamist militants. But
privacy groups warn that forcing companies to crack their own
encryption endangers the technical integrity of the Internet and
threatens not just the privacy of customers but potentially
citizens of any country.
A federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered Apple to
provide "reasonable technical assistance" to investigators
seeking to read the data on an iPhone 5C that had been used by
Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed
14 people and wounded 22 others on Dec. 2 in San Bernardino,
California.
Both were killed in a shootout with police. The Federal
Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the couple's
potential communications with Islamic State and other militant
groups, and argued that it needs access to the iPhone to find
out more.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Department of
Justice was asking Apple for access to just one device, a
central part of the government's argument, which Apple Chief
Executive Officer Tim Cook has said was "simply not true."
Representatives of several other tech companies did not
immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.
"They are not asking Apple to redesign its product or to
create a new backdoor to one of their products," Earnest told
reporters at the daily briefing.
Most technology security experts, including many who have
served in government, say technical efforts to provide
government access to encrypted devices inevitably brings in law
enforcement. The argument has been made on-and-off since the
1990s, when the government tried and failed to force tech
companies to incrporate a special chip into their products for
surveillance purposes.
"The government suggests this tool could only be used once,
on one phone," Cook said in a statement on Tuesday. "But that's
simply not true. Once created, the technique could be used over
and over again, on any number of devices."
If the federal judge, Magistrate Sheri Pym, rejects Apple's
arguments, the Cupertino, California-based company can appeal
her order to the district court, and then up the chain to the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco and
ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 9th Circuit is known to be pro-privacy. "The government
ultimately will have an uphill fight," said Robert Cattanach, a
former Justice Department lawyer who advises companies on cyber
security issues.
Farook was assigned the phone by the county health
department he worked for, prosecutors said in a court filing on
Tuesday. The health department had "given its
consent" to authorities to search the device and to Apple to
assist investigators in that search, the document said.
'MASTER KEY'
Dan Guido, an expert in hacking operating systems, said that
to unlock the phone, the FBI would need to install an update to
Apple's iOS operating system so that investigators could
circumvent the security protections, including one that wipes
data if an incorrect password is entered too many times.
He said that only Apple can provide that software because
the phones will only install updates that are digitally signed
with a secret cryptographic key.
"That key is one of the most valuable pieces of data the
entire company owns," he said. "Someone with that key can change
all the data on all the iPhones."
The notion of opening that key is anathema to the Electronic
Frontier Foundation, an online rights group. "Once this master
key is created, governments around the world will surely demand
that Apple undermine the security of their citizens as well,"
the foundation said in a statement.
American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney Alex Abdo said
the government's request risked a "dangerous" precedent. "The
Constitution does not permit the government to force companies
to hack into their customers' devices," he said.
The ruling was a topic of discussion on the presidential
campaign trail on Wednesday.
Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican Party's
nomination to run in the Nov. 8 election, appearing on Fox News
Channel's "Fox & Friends," said, "I agree 100 percent with the
courts - in that case, we should open it (the iPhone) up. ... We
have to use common sense."
Another Republican candidate, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida, called it a "tough issue" that would require government
to work closely with the tech industry to find a solution. Rubio
said he hoped Apple would voluntarily comply with the court
order.
Lance James, an expert in forensics who is chief scientist
with cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, said Apple could
respond to the order without providing crypto keys or
specialized tools that could be used to unlock other phones.
Apple technicians could create software that would unlock
the phone, allowing the company to create a backup file with all
of its contents that they could provide to law enforcement,
James said.
Asked about the issue in an interview with CNBC TV, the CEO
of mobile carrier T-Mobile, John Legere, said he
understood both sides of the issue.
Legere called the request "unheralded" and "groundbreaking"
but said, "I really don't know how to balance" customer privacy
and national security issues.
