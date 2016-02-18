UPDATE 5-Privacy vs security at heart of Apple phone decrypt order

* Legal, political and technological fight over iPhone
encryption
* Privacy repercussions seen if California shooter's phone
opened
* Apple to oppose magistrate's order in higher courts
* Software, computer trade groups decry U.S. government move
By Jim Finkle and Joseph Menn
Feb 17 A court order demanding that Apple Inc
help the U.S. government unlock the encrypted iPhone of
one of the San Bernardino shooters is shaping up as a crucial
test case of how far the government can go in forcing technology
companies to help security and intelligence investigations.
Law enforcement agencies have for years faced off against
tech firms and privacy advocates over their ability to monitor
digital communications, and the government to date has largely
lost the battle.
But the specific circumstances of the San Bernardino case, a
young married couple who sympathized with Islamic State
militants and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others in a
shooting rampage at a holiday party, could give government
officials the legal precedent they need to reverse the tide.
A federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered Apple to
provide "reasonable technical assistance" to investigators
seeking to read the data on an iPhone 5C that had been used by
Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, carried
out the shootings.
The government argues that the iPhone is a crucial piece of
evidence. But civil liberties groups warn that forcing companies
to crack their own encryption endangers the technical integrity
of the Internet and threatens not just the privacy of customers
but potentially that of citizens of any country.
On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers and presidential
candidates came out strongly on the side of law enforcement,
raising the possibility of another legislative effort to require
tech companies to put "backdoors" in their products.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the Department of
Justice was asking Apple for access to just one device, a
central part of the government's argument, which Apple Chief
Executive Officer Tim Cook has said was "simply not true."
"They are not asking Apple to redesign its product or to
create a new backdoor to one of their products," Earnest told
reporters at a daily briefing.
The Department of Justice stressed in a statement on
Wednesday that its request was "narrowly tailored," and chided
Apple. "It is unfortunate that Apple continues to refuse to
assist the department in obtaining access to the phone of one of
the terrorists involved in a major terror attack on U.S. soil."
Most technology security experts, including many who have
served in government, have said technical efforts to provide
government access to encrypted devices inevitably degrades
security for everyone. It is an argument that has been made
since the 1990s, when the government tried and failed to force
tech companies to incorporate a special chip into their products
for surveillance purposes.
"The government suggests this tool could only be used once,
on one phone," Cook said in a statement on Tuesday. "But that's
simply not true. Once created, the technique could be used over
and over again, on any number of devices."
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai endorsed Cook's stance
in tweets on Wednesday.
"We build secure products to keep your information safe and
we give law enforcement access to data based on valid legal
orders," he wrote. "But that's wholly different than requiring
companies to enable hacking of customer devices & data. Could be
a troubling precedent."
LEGAL FIGHT
Representatives of several tech companies did not respond to
requests for comment on the ruling. Not surprisingly, however,
trade groups that count thousands of software companies,
smartphone makers and network security firms as members decried
the government's position, while law enforcement groups backed
the Justice Department.
The industry was "committed to working with law enforcement
to keep Americans safe," the Software & Information Industry
Association said, but in the Apple case, "the government's
position is overbroad and unwise."
The Computing Technology Industry Association said if the
order was carried out, "it could give the FBI the power to call
for some sort of back end to encryption whenever they see fit."
If the federal judge, Magistrate Sheri Pym, rejects Apple's
arguments, the Cupertino, California-based company can appeal
her order to the district court, and then up the chain to the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco and
ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 9th Circuit is known to be pro-privacy. "The government
ultimately will have an uphill fight," said Robert Cattanach, a
former Justice Department lawyer who advises companies on cyber
security issues.
Farook was assigned the phone by the county health
department for which he worked, prosecutors said in a court
filing on Tuesday. The health department had "given
its consent" to authorities to search the device and to Apple to
assist investigators in that search, the document said.
San Bernardino County's top prosecutor, District Attorney
Mike Ramos, said Apple's refusal to unlock the phone was a slap
in the face to the victims of the shooting and their families.
"They'd like to know details like any of us in America would
like to know. Were there other threats? Were there other
individuals involved?" Ramos said in a telephone interview.
'MASTER KEY'
Dan Guido, an expert in hacking operating systems, said that
to unlock the phone, the Federal Bureau of Investigation would
need to install an update to Apple's iOS operating system so
investigators could circumvent the security protections,
including one that wipes data if an incorrect password is
entered too many times.
He said only Apple could provide that software because the
phones will only install updates that are digitally signed with
a secret cryptographic key.
"That key is one of the most valuable pieces of data the
entire company owns," he said. "Someone with that key can change
all the data on all the iPhones."
The notion of providing that key is anathema to the
Electronic Frontier Foundation, an online rights group. "Once
this master key is created, governments around the world will
surely demand that Apple undermine the security of their
citizens as well," the foundation said in a statement.
Lance James, an expert in forensics who is chief scientist
with cyber intelligence company Flashpoint, said Apple could
respond to the order without providing crypto keys or
specialized tools that could be used to unlock other phones.
Apple technicians could create software that would unlock
the phone, allowing the company to create a backup file with all
of its contents that they could provide to law enforcement,
James said.
American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney Alex Abdo said
the government's request risked a "dangerous" precedent. "The
Constitution does not permit the government to force companies
to hack into their customers' devices," he said.
Apple was a topic of discussion on the presidential campaign
trail on Wednesday.
Donald Trump, front-runner for the Republican Party's
nomination to run in the Nov. 8 election, said on Fox News
Channel's Fox & Friends, "I agree 100 percent with the courts.
In that case, we should open it (the iPhone) up ... We have to
use common sense."
Another Republican candidate, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida, called it a "tough issue" that would require government
to work closely with the tech industry to find a solution. Rubio
said he hoped Apple would voluntarily comply with the court
order.
