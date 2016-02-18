Key US lawmaker suggests openness to encryption legislation after Apple order

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 A senior U.S. lawmaker
expressed a new willingness to support legislation establishing
ground rules for when technology firms should grant authorities
access to their products, after Apple Inc said it would
fight a court order to unlock an iPhone linked to the San
Bernardino rampage.
Representative Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence
Committee's top Democrat, said in a statement on Wednesday that
the "complex issues" raised by the Apple case, as well as the
prevalence of strongly encrypted devices and communications,
"will ultimately need to be resolved by Congress, the
administration and industry, rather than the courts alone."
Two weeks ago, Schiff told reporters he considered a
legislative approach to the issue neither "feasible or even
desirable."
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Los Angeles said that Apple
must provide "reasonable technical assistance" to investigators
seeking to unlock the data on an iPhone that had been used by
San Bernardino shooter Rizwan Farook, who, with his wife, killed
14 people on Dec. 2.
Apple said it would fight the court order, which it said
would set a dangerous precedent that could ultimately undermine
the security of its iPhones.
While lawmakers are far from a consensus on the issue,
Schiff said, "the court's decision will likely accelerate our
consideration of how to weigh the competing privacy, security
and competitiveness issues."
Schiff's pivot could signal renewed interest from lawmakers
in an encryption debate that so far has found little traction in
Congress.
Senators Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein, the Republican
and Democratic leaders of the Senate intelligence panel
respectively, have said they want to pursue encryption
legislation, though neither has introduced a bill yet.
Momentum for a law that would require companies to provide
government access to the contents of encrypted devices relevant
to a criminal investigation faltered last summer when the White
House stopped pushing for a bill amid intense opposition from
technology companies and privacy advocates.
It is difficult to gauge the Apple case's impact on
Congress, as both the Senate and House of Representatives are on
recess this week.
But congressional aides say any encryption legislation
likely still faces a steep climb. That is especially true in the
House, which in 2014 passed an amendment to a defense funding
bill that would have barred the government from forcing an
organization to build a technical "backdoor" into its products.
The measure was later removed during negotiations.
Federal officials have privately dismissed a theory that
the Apple case was choreographed to stir up support for
encryption legislation.
But Cindy Cohn, executive director of the Electronic
Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, said she believed
the U.S. Justice Department is pursuing the case in California
with one eye on Congress.
"It's a win-win for them," she said. "If they prevail in
court, they don't need a law. And if they lose, they have it set
up to go to lawmakers and say: This is what we need, the courts
didn't give it to us, so we need a new law."
