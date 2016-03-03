U.S. tech companies unite behind Apple ahead of iPhone encryption ruling

| March 3
March 3 Alphabet Inc's Google,
Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and about a dozen
other Internet companies will file a joint legal brief on
Thursday asking a judge to support Apple Inc in its
encryption battle with the U.S. government, sources familiar
with the companies' plans said.
They will outline their rationale for supporting Apple in an
amicus brief to the Riverside, California, federal judge who
will rule on Apple's appeal of a court order that would force it
to create software to unlock an iPhone associated with last
December's shootings in San Bernardino.
Privacy advocacy groups The American Civil Liberties Union,
Access Now and the Wickr Foundation filed briefs on Wednesday in
support of Apple before Thursday's deadline set by Judge Sheri
Pym.
Salihin Kondoker, whose wife Anies Kondoker was injured in
the attack, also wrote on Apple's behalf, saying he shared the
company's fear that the software the government wants Apple to
create to unlock the phone could be used to break into millions
of other phones.
"I believe privacy is important and Apple should stay firm
in their decision," the letter said. "Neither I, nor my wife,
want to raise our children in a world where privacy is the
tradeoff for security."
David Kaye, a legal expert who advises the United Nations on
protection of freedom of expression, said he was concerned about
free speech.
"My concern is that the subject order implicates the
security, and thus the freedom of expression, of unknown but
likely vast numbers of people," said Kaye, a professor at the
University of California Irvine School of Law.
The fight between Apple and the government became public
last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a
court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other
measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to the
iPhone that was used by San Bernardino gunman Rizwan Farook.
Apple has pushed back, arguing that such a move would set a
dangerous precedent and threaten customer security.
The clash has intensified a long running debate over how much
law enforcement and intelligence officials should be able to
monitor digital communications.
Law enforcement officials have said that Farook and his
wife, Tashfeen Malik, were inspired by Islamist militants when
they shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others last Dec. 2
at a holiday party. Farook and Malik were later killed in a
shootout with police and the FBI said it wants to read the data
on Farook's phone to investigate any links with militant groups.
Earlier this week, a Brooklyn judge ruled that the
government had overstepped its authority by seeking similar
assistance from Apple in a drug case.
