UPDATE 6-U.S. tech companies unite behind Apple ahead of iPhone encryption ruling

(Adds statement by U.N. human rights commissioner)
By Jim Finkle and Dustin Volz
March 3 Tech industry leaders including Alphabet
Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
, AT&T and more than two dozen other Internet and
technology companies filed legal briefs on Thursday asking a
judge to support Apple Inc in its encryption battle
with the U.S. government.
The rare display of unity and support from Apple's
sometime-rivals showed the breadth of Silicon Valley's
opposition to the government's anti-encryption effort, a
position endorsed by the United Nations human rights chief.
Apple's battle became public last month when the Federal
Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order requiring the
company to write new software to disable passcode protection and
allow access to an iPhone used by one of the shooters in the
December killings in San Bernardino, California.
Apple pushed back, arguing that such a move would set a
dangerous precedent and threaten customer security, and asked
that the order be vacated. The clash has
intensified a long-running debate over how much law enforcement
and intelligence officials should be able to monitor digital
communications.
Apple's industry allies, along with several privacy
advocates, filed amicus briefs - a form of comment from outside
groups common in complex cases - to U.S. District Judge Sheri
Pym, in Riverside, California, who had set a Thursday deadline.
Six relatives of San Bernardino attack victims on Thursday
weighed in with their own amicus brief opposing Apple. Three
California law enforcement groups, three federal law enforcement
groups and the San Bernardino district attorney also filed in
favor of the government.
The companies backing Apple largely echo the iPhone maker's
main argument, that the 1789 All Writs Act at the heart of the
government's case cannot be used to force companies to create
new technology.
One amicus filing, from a group of 17 Internet companies
including Twitter Inc and LinkedIn Corp,
asserted that Congress has already passed laws that establish
what companies could be obliged to do for the government, and
that the court case amounted to an "end run" around those laws.
Apple, and some of the other briefs, did not go quite that
far, but also asserted that Congress, not the courts, needed to
address the issue. Congress has struggled without success for
years to address law-enforcement concerns about encryption.
The victims' families argued that Apple's arguments were
misplaced because the government had a valid warrant, and "one
does not enjoy the privacy to commit a crime." The families also
asserted that Apple "routinely modifies its systems" to comply
with Chinese government directives.
Apple has also advanced a free speech argument, on the
grounds that computer code is a form of expression and cannot be
coerced. The families pushed back against that defense: "This is
the electronic equivalent of unlocking a door - no expression is
involved at all," they said.
The San Bernardino District Attorney's summary argument,
contained in its application to file an amicus brief, alleges
the iPhone might have been "used as a weapon to introduce a
lying dormant cyber pathogen that endangers San Bernardino
County's infrastructure." The court document contained no
evidence to support the claim.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human
Rights, urged U.S. authorities to proceed with "great caution",
warning: "A successful case against Apple in the U.S. will set a
precedent that may make it impossible for Apple or any other
major international IT company to safeguard their clients'
privacy anywhere in the world."
"It is potentially a gift to authoritarian regimes, as well
as to criminal hackers," he said in a statement.
TWO BIG COALITIONS
The tech and Internet industries largely coalesced around
two filings. One includes market leaders Google, Microsoft,
Facebook, Amazon.com and Cisco Systems, along
with smaller, younger companies such as Mozilla, Snapchat, Slack
and Dropbox.
That group noted that Congress passed the All Writs Act more
than 200 years ago, and said the Justice Department's effort to
use the law to force engineers to disable security protections
relies on a "boundless" interpretation of the law that is not
supported by any precedent.
The brief also advanced constitutional arguments, saying the
order violated free speech, the separation of power and due
process.
The second industry coalition, which includes Twitter, eBay
Inc and LinkedIn, contended in its filing that the
Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA) of
1994, along with other statutes, has already made it clear what
the companies could or could not be forced to do.
CALEA requires telephone companies to allow interception of
communications, but notably excludes "information service"
companies from such mandates. Apple said it was rightly
considered an information company in this context.
AT&T's filing, by contrast, called for a "new legislation
solution" that "applies equally to all holders of personal
information," an apparent reference to the exemption for
information providers in CALEA.
Semiconductor maker Intel Corp filed a brief of its
own in support of Apple.
"We believe that tech companies need to have the ability to
build and design their products as needed, and that means that
we can't have the government mandating how we build and design
our products," Chris Young, senior vice president and general
manager for the company's Intel Security Group, said in an
interview.
The Stanford Law School Center for Internet and Society
filed a separate brief on Thursday on behalf of a group of
well-known experts on iPhone security and encryption, including
Charlie Miller, Dino Dai Zovi, Bruce Schneier and Jonathan
Zdziarski.
Privacy advocacy groups the American Civil Liberties Union,
Access Now and the Wickr Foundation filed briefs on Wednesday in
support of Apple.
Salihin Kondoker, whose wife, Anies Kondoker, was injured in
the San Bernardino attack, also wrote on Apple's behalf, saying
he shared the company's fear that the software the government
wants Apple to create to unlock the phone could be used to break
into millions of other phones.
Law enforcement officials have said that Rizwan Farook and
his wife, Tashfeen Malik, were inspired by Islamist militants
when they shot and killed 14 people and wounded 22 others on
Dec. 2 at a holiday party in San Bernardino. Farook and Malik
were later killed in a shootout with police, and the FBI said it
wants to read the data on Farook's work phone to investigate any
links with militant groups.
Earlier this week, a federal judge in Brooklyn ruled that
the government had overstepped its authority by seeking similar
assistance from Apple in a drug case.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Dustin Volz in San
Francisco; Additional reporting by Dan Levine, Heather
Somerville, Sarah McBride, Julia Love in San Francisco and
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Jonathan Weber, Grant
McCool, Bill Rigby, Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)