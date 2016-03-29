UPDATE 6-U.S. succeeds in cracking Apple's iPhone, drops legal action

(Updates with FBI statement, paragraphs 18-19)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 The U.S. Justice
Department said on Monday it had succeeded in unlocking an
iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters and dropped
its legal case against Apple, ending a high-stakes legal battle
but leaving the broader struggle over encryption unresolved.
The abrupt end to a confrontation that had transfixed the
tech industry was a victory for Apple, which vehemently opposed
a court order obtained by the Justice Department that would have
required it to write new software to get into the iPhone.
"From the beginning, we objected to the FBI's demand that
Apple build a back door into the iPhone because we believed it
was wrong and would set a dangerous precedent," Apple said in a
statement late on Monday. "As a result of the government's
dismissal, neither of these occurred. This case should never
have been brought."
But the larger fight over law enforcement access to
encrypted information is by no means over. The technology
industry is adamant that anything that helps authorities bypass
the security features of tech products will undermine security
for everyone.
Government officials are equally insistent that all manner
of criminal investigations will be crippled without access to
phone data.
At issue in the case was a county-owned iPhone used by
Rizwan Farook, one of the husband-and-wife shooters in the
December rampage in San Bernardino, California, in which 14
people were killed and 22 wounded. The couple died in a shootout
with police after the attack.
After saying for weeks in court filings and congressional
testimony that Apple possessed the "exclusive technical means"
to unlock Farook's phone, the Justice Department unexpectedly
announced on the eve of a court hearing last week that an
unidentified outside party had presented it with a technique
that might open the phone without help from Apple.
In a two-page court filing on Monday, the Justice Department
said the government had "successfully accessed the data stored
on Farook's iPhone and therefore no longer requires the
assistance from Apple."
It asked a federal magistrate in Riverside, California, to
withdraw the order compelling Apple to assist.
Apple had argued that the government request and resulting
court order were a massive overreach that would give courts
unlimited authority to force private companies to work as their
agents. It argued that Congress had specifically declined to
give the government such powers when it comes to electronic
surveillance and data collection.
"We will continue to help law enforcement with their
investigations, as we have done all along, and we will continue
to increase the security of our products as the threats and
attacks on our data become more frequent and more
sophisticated," Apple said in its statement.
Tech industry leaders including Google, Facebook and
Microsoft and more than two dozen other companies filed legal
briefs supporting Apple. The Justice Department received support
from law enforcement groups and six relatives of San Bernardino
victims.
THORNY ISSUES
The Justice Department's apparent discovery of an iPhone
hacking technique presents thorny questions about how that
knowledge will be shared.
If the government tells Apple about the details, the company
would presumably fix whatever vulnerability was used and thus
render the method ineffective. If the government withholds the
information, Apple could face a public perception problem about
the security of its phones.
There are also a number of pending cases across the country
where law enforcement officials are asking for access to
iPhones. It is not clear if they will have access to the
break-in technique.
In one New York case, Justice Department officials have to
respond by Tuesday to an Apple request to delay the proceedings.
That could provide clues as to how the government intends to
deal with other iPhone cases.
On a conference call for reporters on Monday, a senior U.S.
law enforcement official said it was too soon to say whether the
government's technique would work on other iPhones, or if it
would share information with Apple or other law enforcement
agencies.
The FBI said in a statement it would not comment on the
technical steps taken to access the phone's data.
"The full exploitation of the phone and follow-up
investigative steps are continuing," David Bowdich, Assistant
Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said
in a statement.
'ALL AVAILABLE OPTIONS'
The Justice Department suggested on Monday it would keep
seeking unorthodox means of getting information, including
through the courts when needed.
"It remains a priority for the government to ensure that law
enforcement can obtain crucial digital information to protect
national security and public safety, either with cooperation
from relevant parties, or through the court system when
cooperation fails," Justice Department spokeswoman Melanie
Newman said.
"We will continue to pursue all available options for this
mission, including seeking the cooperation of manufacturers and
relying upon the creativity of both the public and private
sectors."
On Capitol Hill, critics of the Justice Department's efforts
called for further vigilance.
"Those worried about our privacy should stay wary - just
because the government was able to get into this one phone does
not mean that their quest for a secret key into our devices is
over," said Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican
who sits on the House Judiciary Committee.
