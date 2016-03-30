UPDATE 1-Apple could use Brooklyn case to pursue details about FBI iPhone hack-source

(Recasts with details about Apple strategy)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 If the U.S. Department
of Justice asks a New York court to force Apple Inc to
unlock an iPhone, the technology company could push the
government to reveal how it accessed the phone which belonged to
a shooter in San Bernardino, a source familiar with the
situation said.
The Justice Department will disclose over the next two weeks
whether it will continue with its bid to compel Apple to help
access an iPhone in a Brooklyn drug case, according to a court
filing on Tuesday.
The Justice Department this week withdrew a similar request
in California, saying it had succeeded in unlocking an iPhone
used by one of the shooters involved in a rampage in San
Bernardino in December without Apple's help.
The legal dispute between the U.S. government and Apple has
been a high-profile test of whether law enforcement should have
access to encrypted phone data.
Apple, supported by most of the technology industry, says
anything that helps authorities bypass security features will
undermine security for all users. Government officials say that
all kinds of criminal investigations will be crippled without
access to phone data.
Prosecutors have not said whether the San Bernardino
technique would work for other seized iPhones, including the one
at issue in Brooklyn. Should the Brooklyn case continue, Apple
could pursue legal discovery that would potentially force the
FBI to reveal what technique it used on the San Bernardino
phone, the source said.
A Justice Department representative did not have immediate
comment.
In a statement, Apple said "we don't know" the FBI's
technical solution, which vendor developed it or "what it
allegedly achieves."
A federal magistrate in Brooklyn last month ruled that he
did not have authority to order Apple to disable the security of
an iPhone seized during a drug investigation. The Justice
Department then appealed to a district court judge.
After filing that appeal, U.S. prosecutors notified the
magistrate in the San Bernardino case that a third party had
demonstrated a new technique which could access the iPhone in
question.
The Justice Department disclosed the new technique to the
judge one day after the demonstration, and then confirmed its
success on Monday, according to court filings, though it did not
reveal how its solution works.
The U.S. government did not disclose any details in a letter
to the Brooklyn judge on Tuesday. Instead, prosecutors only
agreed with a request by Apple to delay briefing deadlines in
the case, and said it would update the court by April 11 as to
whether it would "modify" its own request for Apple's
assistance.
Law enforcement officials across the country have said they
regularly encounter Apple devices they cannot access.
Hillar Moore III, the district attorney in East Baton Rouge,
said he has asked the FBI whether its new technique would access
an iPhone to help solve a murder case he is overseeing. Moore
has not yet received an answer.
"Eventually we would like to know: Is this technology
available to us, or is the third party going to sell it, and how
much would it cost?" he said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)