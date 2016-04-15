Apple opposes U.S. appeal over iPhone in New York drug case

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
NEW YORK, April 15 Apple Inc argued on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department had failed to substantiate that it needed the company's help to access a locked iPhone in a New York drug case.
Apple's brief, filed in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, came a week after the U.S. government said it would push on with an appeal of a federal judge's ruling in February holding that he could not force the company to hand over the phone's data. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding