Apple opposes U.S. appeal over iPhone in New York drug case

NEW YORK, April 15 Apple Inc argued on Friday that the U.S. Justice Department had failed to substantiate that it needed the company's help to access a locked iPhone in a New York drug case.

Apple's brief, filed in federal court in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, came a week after the U.S. government said it would push on with an appeal of a federal judge's ruling in February holding that he could not force the company to hand over the phone's data. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

