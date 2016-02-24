CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. sought data from 15 Apple devices in last four months

(Corrects headline, paragraphs one, three and six to devices,
from iPhones)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 23 Court records released on
Tuesday show the U.S. Justice Department has in the last four
months sought court orders to force Apple Inc to help
investigators extract data from 15 devices in cases across the
country.
The disclosure comes amid a heated dispute between Apple and
federal investigators over access to a locked iPhone belonging
to one of the killers in December's mass-shooting in San
Bernardino, California.
In a letter unsealed on Tuesday addressed to a federal judge
in Brooklyn, New York, overseeing one such case, Apple said it
had received requests since October to assist law enforcement in
accessing 13 other devices.
Prosecutors said they were aware of a 15th case filed in
Massachusetts, in their own letter filed late on Monday ahead of
the unsealing of Apple's Feb. 17 list of cases.
Those cases include one announced last week in which a
federal magistrate judge ordered Apple to unlock the iPhone
belonging to one of the killers in the San Bernardino shooting,
which has escalated into a high-publicity showdown between Apple
and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to Apple's letter, the technology company has
objected to providing law enforcement assistance with regards to
at least 12 of the 15 devices so far.
The letter was addressed to U.S. Magistrate Judge James
Orenstein, who since October has been weighing whether to order
Apple to provide authorities access to data on a locked iPhone
in a narcotics-related case.
Prosecutors earlier said that before the Brooklyn dispute
emerged, Apple had since 2008 received 70 court orders requiring
it provide similar assistance to which it complied without
objection.
In contrast to the San Bernardino case, many of the cases
listed by Apple and the Justice Department appear to involve
iPhones using an older Apple operating system, which has fewer
security barriers to surmount.
The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion seeking to
compel Apple to comply with a judge's order to unlock an iPhone
belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, portraying the
tech giant's refusal as a "marketing strategy."
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has refused to do so, and
sent a letter to employees Monday morning making clear the
company's hardline stance refusing to make software to unlock
the phone addresses broader issues, not just a single device
linked to a grisly attack.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; additional reporting by
Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Bill
Rigby)