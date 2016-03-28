版本:
2016年 3月 29日

U.S. expected to withdraw legal action against Apple -USA Today

WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Justice Department is expected to withdraw its legal action in California seeking to force Apple to unlock an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters, USA Today reported on Monday on Twitter, citing an unnamed government official.

U.S. officials said last week that they are hopeful they will be able to unlock the iPhone without help from Apple .

(Writing by Eric Beech)

