Apple lawyer says U.S. Justice Dept attempting to 'smear' company

WASHINGTON, March 10 Apple accused the U.S.
Justice Department on Thursday of trying to "smear" the company
by trafficking in "desperate" and "unsubstantiated" claims in
its ongoing quest to force the company to help unlock an
encrypted iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino, California
shooters.
"The tone of the brief reads like an indictment," Apple
General Counsel Bruce Sewell told reporters on a press call,
referring to a response filing the Justice Department submitted
earlier on Thursday that accused Apple of making "false"
statements.
The new filing relies on thinly sourced news reports to
inaccurately suggest that Apple had colluded with the Chinese
government to undermine buyers' security, Sewell said.
