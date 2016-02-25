Apple files arguments in court opposing FBI iPhone request

Feb 25 Apple Inc submitted a legal brief on Thursday opposing the U.S. government's attempt to force the technology company to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, one day before the filing deadline.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking Apple's help to access shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone by disabling some of its passcode protections. Apple has pushed back, arguing that such a move would set a dangerous precedent and threaten customer security.

In a copy of the brief provided by the company, Apple argued that the government's request is "unprecedented" and violates the company's First Amendment rights. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Rigby)