U.S. lawsuit seeks disclosure of court orders on decryption

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 The Electronic Frontier Foundation sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday in an attempt to obtain any secret court orders forcing companies like Apple Inc or Google to decrypt user communications.
The tech advocacy group's lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court, seeks to force DOJ to disclose whether it has ever sought or obtained a decryption order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.