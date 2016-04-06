White House declines to support encryption legislation -sources

| WASHINGTON, April 6
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House is declining
to offer public support for long-awaited legislation that would
give federal judges clearer authority to order technology
companies like Apple to help law enforcement crack encrypted
data, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
The Obama administration's refusal to either endorse or
oppose legislation from Senators Richard Burr and Dianne
Feinstein, the Republican chair and top Democrat respectively of
the Senate Intelligence Committee, stems in part from ongoing
divisions among various federal agencies over encryption, the
sources said.
Those divisions persist despite statements from President
Barack Obama last month indicating that he supported efforts by
the Department of Justice to ensure encrypted devices could be
legally unlocked. He did not comment about the case brought to
compel Apple to break into an iPhone used by one of the shooters
in the December massacre in San Bernardino, California.
The DOJ dropped its legal action against Apple last week,
saying it had found a way to hack into the phone.
The case has prompted new calls for a legislative solution to
the encryption debate.
Burr is expected to introduce his legislation as soon as
this week after vowing to do so for several months. Though the
White House has reviewed the text and offered feedback, it is
expected to provide minimal public input, if any, the sources
said.
The non-committal stance reflects a political calculus that
any encryption bill would be controversial and is unlikely to go
far in a gridlocked Congress during an election year, sources
said.
A White House National Security Council spokesman did not
immediately comment but referred to White House press secretary
Josh Earnest's statements on encryption legislation. Last month
Earnest said the administration is "skeptical" of lawmakers'
ability to resolve the encryption debate given their difficulty
in tackling "simple things."
Burr's proposal does not spell out how companies should
provide access to data or the circumstances under which they
could be ordered to help, according to sources familiar with the
text. It also does not create specific penalties for
noncompliance.
The White House last year backed away from pursuing
legislation that would require U.S. technology firms to provide
a "back door" to access encrypted data.
But the desire for encryption legislation among some
intelligence and law enforcement officials gained new life after
the Islamist militants attacks in San Bernardino and Paris late
last year.
Obama, speaking at the South by Southwest entertainment
festival in Austin, Texas, last month, warned against
"fetishizing our phones" and said that doing nothing to address
law enforcement's encryption challenges "can't be the right
answer." Obama, however, also cautioned against Congress taking
any action that would be "sloppy and rushed."
Apple and others have called on Congress to help find a
solution to the problem of criminals or terrorists using
encryption to avoid surveillance. A separate proposal to form a
national encryption commission to further study the issue is
also not expected to be enacted this year.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Dustin Volz; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Sandra Maler)