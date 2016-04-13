U.S. Senate panel releases draft of controversial encryption bill

| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 Two U.S. senators on
Wednesday issued a formal draft of a controversial bill that
would give courts the power to order technology companies like
Apple to help authorities break into encrypted devices or
communications for law enforcement or intelligence purposes.
The proposal arrives just days after an earlier draft leaked
online and drew fire from security researchers and civil
liberties advocates who warned it would undermine Internet
security and expose personal data to hackers.
Those same groups on Wednesday said the new draft is little
different from the leaked version.
The bill comes as the U.S. Justice Department has redoubled
its efforts to use the courts to force Apple to unlock
encrypted iPhones.
Senators Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein, the Senate
intelligence committee's Republican chair and top Democrat, said
in a statement they intended now to "solicit input from the
public and key stakeholders before formally introducing the
bill."
"I am hopeful that this draft will start a meaningful and
inclusive debate on the role of encryption and its place within
the rule of law," Burr said. "Based on initial feedback, I am
confident that the discussion has begun."
The new discussion draft does not require manufacturers or
communications companies to process, transmit or store data in
any particular format.
Rather, it requires companies, upon receipt of a court
order, to turn over to the government "data in an intelligible
format" even if encryption has rendered that data inaccessible
to anyone other than the owner.
Companies must ensure their products "be capable of
complying," the bill states. Critics say that amounts to a ban
on strong encryption.
The latest version of the bill narrows the scope of cases
where a court can issue an order. Those include crimes that
caused or could cause death or serious injury or that involve
drug offenses or child victims, in addition to foreign
intelligence operations, according to the text.
Andrew Crocker, staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier
Foundation, a digital rights group, said changes in the new
discussion draft were minimal and the bill still threatened
Internet security because companies would only be able to comply
by weakening encryption in all their products.
The proposed legislation, which is expected to continue
facing strong opposition from the technology sector and privacy
advocates, faces an uphill battle in a gridlocked Congress.
"This flawed bill would leave Americans more vulnerable to
stalkers, identity thieves, foreign hackers and criminals," said
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in a statement.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Dustin Volz in Washington;
Editing by Andrew Hay)