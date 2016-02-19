Will Tim Cook's privacy stance win or lose customers for Apple?

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 Apple Inc Chief
Executive Tim Cook's refusal to comply with the U.S.
government's request to unlock an iPhone of one of the San
Bernardino, California attackers drew strong reaction from
critics and supporters this week, but is unclear how the
decision will affect potential buyers of the company's products.
In an open letter to customers, Cook vowed to fight a court
order from a Los Angeles judge to provide "reasonable technical
assistance" to investigators wanting access to the phone of
Rizwan Farook, a shooter in the San Bernardino attack that
killed 14. Cook said complying with the government's request
would set a dangerous precedent that could ultimately undermine
the security of its iPhones.
Users supporting and opposing Apple's position flooded
Twitter with rival hashtags #thankyouapple and #boycottapple and
Facebook users wrote lengthy posts on the move.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his support for Cook on
Thursday, joining groups like Amnesty International in
applauding Cook's stance. Conservative pundit Ann Coulter was
among Cook's many critics, suggesting in a social media post
that Apple made the move "for PR" purposes.
Branding expert Allen Adamson, founder of Brand Simple
Consulting, praised Cook's forthright note to customers.
"Corporate leaders are better off having a very clear,
principled view that customers can either agree or disagree with
rather than having ambiguity and lack of clarity as to what the
company stands for," said Adamson, whose New York-based firm
advises companies on volatile branding matters.
Adamson and other branding experts said Cook's open letter
was important in getting ahead of the debate, even if its users
do not necessarily support the company's decision.
Apple has come under fire from Republican lawmakers and
presidential candidates like Donald Trump, but the company has
also rallied support among privacy advocates.
"This is a lightning rod issue in the country right now and
it is hugely emotional and polarizing. It is still unclear how
it will connect with consumers," said Adamson.
Other analysts also pointed to Apple's brand power as a
likely shield against any immediate backlash from consumers. A
recent survey of 44,000 consumers by branding consulting firm
Brand Keys Inc found the company leading other major tech brands
in virtually all categories from devices to services on customer
engagement and loyalty.
"They have an extraordinary high level of emotional
engagement with consumers," said Brand Keys president Robert
Passikoff.
A steady stream of customers visited the Apple store in
downtown San Francisco on Thursday, and shoppers seemed unfazed
by the controversy.
"I buy from Apple because of the product quality. This
doesn't affect our decision to buy from them," said Esther
Stearns, a retired tech worker.
