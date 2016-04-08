版本:
U.S. judge in Boston orders Apple to help law enforcement examine iPhone

BOSTON, April 8 A U.S. magistrate judge in Boston in February ordered Apple Inc to assist law enforcement officers in examining the iPhone of an alleged gang member, according to a court filing unsealed on Friday.

"Reasonable technical assistance consists of, to the extent possible, extracting data from the device, copying the data from the device onto an external hard drive or other storage medium and returning the aforementioned storage medium to law enforcement," U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler wrote. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Additional reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

