Top New York law officials call Apple's encryption stance irresponsible

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 Two of New York City's top law
enforcement officials accused Apple Inc of being
irresponsible by refusing to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation hack into an iPhone recovered from one of the two
shooters who killed 14 people in San Bernardino, saying its
stance could harm countless criminal prosecutions.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance waded into the
raging debate over security and data privacy between federal
officials and the world's highest valued public company, calling
the iPhone the first consumer product in history designed to be
"warrant-proof."
At a news conference with New York City Police Commissioner
William Bratton on Friday, Vance said the San Bernardino attack,
carried out by a young married couple apparently inspired by
Islamic State, is "the most visible example of how Silicon
Valley's decisions are thwarting criminal investigations and
impeding public safety."
The case is just part of a larger problem that encryption
creates for more common crimes like homicide, sexual abuse and
identity theft, he said.
Vance's office is currently holding 175 seized iPhones that
remain inaccessible despite court orders allowing prosecutors to
search the devices.
The two officials cited both Apple and the widely used
Android operating system produced by Alphabet Inc's
Google unit as posing a concern.
A report Vance's office first published in November cited a
recorded phone conversation in which an inmate expressed hope
his iPhone was running the latest operating system.
"The DA Cyrus Vance, who's prosecuting me, is beefing with
Apple because they put these phones that can't be
(un)encrypted," the inmate said. "If our phones is running on
the iOS8 software, they can't open my phone."
A federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday ordered Apple to
help government investigators seeking to read data on an iPhone
used by Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the shooters.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Wednesday that the government's
request would force a "backdoor" that could imperil all iPhone
owners, a position supported by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
"The government is asking Apple to hack our own users and
undermine decades of security advancements that protect our
customers - including tens of millions of American citizens -
from sophisticated hackers and cyber criminals," Cook said.
Vance and Bratton said they were simply seeking to execute
lawful court orders based on probable cause.
"This is the Wild West of technology," said Vance on
Thursday. "Apple and Google are their own sheriffs. There are no
rules."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill
Rigby)