UPDATE 2-Aiming to sidestep Apple dispute, Obama makes case for access to device data

(Adds comment from Obama, no comment from Apple)
By Jeff Mason
AUSTIN, Texas, March 11 U.S. President Barack
Obama on Friday made a passionate case for mobile devices to be
built in a way that would allow the government to gain access to
personal data if needed to prevent a terrorist attack or enforce
tax laws.
Speaking at the South by Southwest festival in Texas, the
president said he could not comment on the legal case in which
the Federal Bureau of Investigation is trying to force Apple
Inc. to allow access to an iPhone linked to San
Bernardino, California, shooter Rizwan Farook.
But he made clear that despite his commitment to Americans'
privacy and civil liberties, a balance was needed to allow some
government intrusion if necessary.
"If technologically it is possible to make an impenetrable
device or system where the encryption is so strong that there is
no key, there's no door at all, then how do we apprehend the
child pornographer, how do we solve or disrupt a terrorist
plot?" he said.
"What mechanisms do we have available to even do simple
things like tax enforcement because if in fact you can't crack
that at all, government can't get in, then everybody is walking
around with a Swiss bank account in their pocket."
Last month, the FBI obtained a court order requiring Apple
to write new software and take other measures to disable
passcode protection and allow access to Farook's iPhone.
Apple, which declined to comment on Obama's remarks on
Friday, has not complied. It said the government request would
create a "back door" to phones that could be abused by criminals
and governments, and that Congress has not given the Justice
Department authority to make such a demand.
Obama's comments were his most expansive on the subject
since the dispute.
He acknowledged skepticism about the government in the wake
of the revelations about U.S. surveillance programs by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
But he pressed his point that a compromise that respected
civil liberties and protected security had to be found. That
solution would likely be a system with strong encryption and a
secure "key" that is accessible to the "smallest number of
people possible" for issues that were agreed to be important.
"Setting aside the specific case between the FBI and Apple
... we're going to have to make some decisions about how do we
balance these respective risks," Obama said.
"My conclusion so far is you cannot take an absolutist
view."
Adding to his argument, the president listed airport
security and stops for drunk drivers as examples of measures
that were intrusive but accepted. He also warned against
"fetishizing" phones.
"This notion that somehow our data is different and can be
walled off from those other tradeoffs we make I believe is
incorrect," he said.
Top White House officials have lobbied the industry
aggressively to work with the government on the issue, which was
brought to a head by the California shootings.
The FBI says Farook and his wife were inspired by Islamist
militants when they shot and killed 14 people on Dec. 2 at a
holiday party in California. The couple later died in a shootout
with police.
