Obama says cannot comment on legal case with Apple Inc

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Friday that he could not comment on the legal case
with Apple Inc in which the FBI is trying to force the company
to allow access to an iPhone linked to San Bernardino,
California shooter Rizwan Farook.
The Justice Department has attempted to frame the Apple case
as one that is not about undermining encryption and that a U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation court order issued to Apple
targets a non-encryption barrier on one iPhone. The FBI says
Farook and his wife were inspired by Islamist militants when
they shot and killed 14 people on Dec. 2 at a holiday party in
California. The couple later died in a shootout with police.
Obama was speaking at the South by Southwest festival in
Austin about how government and technology companies can work
together to solve problems including making it easier for people
to vote.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)