Obama will not address Apple dispute in Texas remarks -official

WASHINGTON, March 10 President Barack Obama will not address a dispute over encryption between the U.S. Justice Department and Apple Inc during a trip to Texas on Friday, Kristie Canegallo, his deputy chief of staff, told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)

