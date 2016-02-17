UPDATE 1-U.S. Republicans chide Apple over order on shooter's phone

(Adds comment from Burr, Clinton)
WASHINGTON Feb 17 Prominent U.S. Republicans
criticized Apple Inc on Wednesday for opposing a
government request for help hacking into an iPhone belonging to
one of the San Bernardino attackers, calling the issue tough but
important to boosting national security.
The technology company late on Tuesday said it was opposing
a court order to help the Federal Bureau of Investigation break
into an iPhone that belonged to the male shooter, Rizwan Farook,
before the deadly Dec. 2 attacks in San Bernardino, California.
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the demand
threatened the security of Apple's customers.
Donald Trump, a leading candidate for his party's nomination
to run for president on Nov. 8, said on Wednesday that unlocking
the iPhone is "common sense."
"Who do they think they are?" the billionaire developer said
of Apple in an interview on Fox News. "We have to open it up."
"I agree 100 percent with the courts," he said.
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, another candidate
seeking the Republican nomination, called it a "tough issue"
that would require government to work closely with the tech
industry to find a solution.
At a campaign stop in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Rubio
said he hoped Apple would voluntarily comply with the court
order.
"Ultimately, I think being a good corporate citizen is
important," he said.
On Capitol Hill, U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the Republican
chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed the
candidates' statements and said Apple had been asked to work
with the FBI under a valid court order.
"Court orders are not optional, and Apple should comply,"
Burr said in a statement.
