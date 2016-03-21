RPT-INSIGHT-Apple "privacy czars" grapple with internal conflicts over user data

(Repeating for additional customers with no changes to text)
By Julia Love
March 21 As Apple Inc feuds with the
U.S. government over iPhone privacy protections, the tech giant
is also grappling with internal conflicts over privacy that
could pose challenges to its long-term product strategy.
Unlike Google, Amazon and Facebook,
Apple is loathe to use customer data to deliver targeted
advertising or personalized recommendations. Indeed, any
collection of Apple customer data requires sign-off from a
committee of three "privacy czars" and a top executive,
according to four former employees who worked on a variety of
products that went through privacy vetting.
Approval is anything but automatic: products including the
Siri voice-command feature and the recently scaled-back iAd
advertising network were restricted over privacy concerns, these
people said.
Many employees take pride in Apple's stance, and CEO Tim
Cook has called it a matter of principle.
"Customers expect Apple and other technology companies to do
everything in our power to protect their personal information,"
Cook wrote in a letter explaining the company's opposition to a
government demand that it help unlock the iPhone of one of the
shooters in the December attacks in San Bernardino, California.
Such policies also have a business rationale: Apple's
apparent willingness to sacrifice some profit for the sake of
privacy bolsters its image as a company that protects customers.
It's an easier stand for Apple to take than, say, Facebook
or Amazon - Apple's chief business to date has been selling
devices rather than advertising or e-commerce.
But now, amid stagnant iPhone sales, Apple executives have
flagged services such as iCloud and Apple Music as prime sources
for growth - which could test the company's commitment to
limiting the use of personal data.
Apple declined to comment for this story.
THE CZARS
Inside Apple, the trio of experts known among employees as
the privacy czars are both admired and feared.
Jane Horvath, a lawyer who previously served as global
privacy counsel at Google, is the group's legal and policy wonk,
often channeling the views of Apple's board and citing
regulatory requirements, said former employees who have worked
with her.
She was hired to formalize privacy practices after the 2011
"locationgate" scandal, in which iPhones were found to be
gathering information about users' whereabouts.
Horvath works alongside Guy "Bud" Tribble, a member of the
original Macintosh team who is venerated by employees as one of
the few who "had been to the mountain with Moses," as one former
employee put it, referring to Tribble's ties to the late Steve
Jobs.
Tribble has broad responsibilities as vice president of
software technology, but he devotes substantial time to privacy,
often working with closely with engineers. The meetings can be
tense, but Tribble's skill and easy personality make him a
popular figure, people who have worked with him said.
The third czar, a rising star named Erik Neuenschwander,
scrutinizes engineers' work to ensure they are following through
on the agreements - even reviewing lines of code.
Following a popular philosophy in Silicon Valley known as
"privacy by design," product managers start collaborating early
with the privacy engineering and legal teams, former Apple
employees said. For complicated matters, the privacy taskforce
steers the issue to a senior vice president, and particularly
sensitive questions may rise to Cook.
Key principles include keeping customer data on their
devices - rather than in the cloud, on Apple servers - and
isolating various types of data so they cannot be united to form
profiles of customers.
Such privacy guidelines can cut against engineers' instincts
to "collect all the data, because sometime down the road it may
be useful," said Albert Gidari, director of privacy at Stanford
University's Center for Internet and Society.
Debates over new uses of data at Apple typically take at
least a month and have dragged on for more than a year, former
employees said.
Most tech companies now have privacy review processes;
Facebook, Google, Twitter and Snapchat entered into consent
orders with the Federal Trade Commission that require them.
At Facebook and Google, the privacy teams also insert
themselves early and often in product development, spokesmen for
the companies said. A spokesperson for Amazon declined comment.
The consensus among privacy experts is that privacy
enforcement is more stringent at Apple because of the company's
business model.
"Some of the data-intensive companies have very rich privacy
practices," said Deirdre Mulligan, an associate professor at UC
Berkeley who studies privacy. But "there's a lot more
negotiating and disagreement than you might find in a company
that is not trying to make their money off data."
ADVERTISING WOES
The biggest casualty of Apple's privacy stance may be iAd, a
service launched in 2010 that aimed to deliver ads inside iPhone
apps, with revenue to be split between Apple and app developers.
Although Apple was a late entrant, it had a tantalizing
asset: iTunes, one of the industry's richest troves of consumer
data.
That database, however, was off limits. Whenever employees
wanted to use iTunes data to sharpen targeting, they had to
appeal to the privacy team, according to two former Apple
employees who worked on iAd.
The iAd team fought hard to give advertisers greater
visibility into who saw their ads, those employees said. Their
hope was to create anonymous identifiers so advertisers could
discern which users had seen their ads.
But despite about a dozen similar pitches, the most
executives would allow was a count of how many users had seen an
advertisement, according to the former employees.
"It was so watered down, it wasn't even useful," one of the
former employees said.
As a result, iAd struggled to entice advertisers, who will
pay a premium for detailed data on their customers. In January,
Apple announced it would discontinue the iAd app network.
"We always heard from the iAd team that they would love to
get more data to help them optimize campaigns for marketers, and
that was sometimes difficult," said Peter Hamilton, CEO of TUNE,
a popular mobile marketing platform, which worked with marketers
on iAd campaigns.
CULTURE CLASH
In other cases, Apple's privacy stance forced tough
workarounds.
Siri, a company Apple acquired in 2010, was the foundation
for the voice-controlled digital assistant built into the iPhone
the following year. But during the integration, privacy leaders
insisted that voice data on what users say to Siri should be
stored separately from personally identifiable information,
according to a former Apple employee who attended some of the
meetings.
"That was a major back-end surgery," the former employee
said.
During an update of the Spotlight search feature for the
2014 edition of Mac software, the privacy and engineering teams
had to work closely to come up with a way to keep users' search
logs on Apple servers that would give engineers the data they
wanted without raising privacy concerns.
"The obvious reaction I'd have as a data person is, 'This is
insane,'" said a former employee who worked on the project.
But the experience also underscored the extent of the
company's commitment to protect consumer data, the former
employee said.
Apple must strike the right balance as it intensifies its
push into services, said Bob O'Donnell, an analyst with
TECHnalysis Research. In January, Apple's earnings report showed
$5.5 billion in services revenue for the most recent quarter, up
15 percent from the previous year.
"The value of a service is the ability to personalize it,"
O'Donnell said. "The only way you can personalize it is with
knowledge about an individual's preferences."
(Editing by Jonathan Weber and Brian Thevenot)