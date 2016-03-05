REFILE-INSIGHT-Apple case exposes ongoing government rift over encryption policy

(Deletes extraneous material)
By Joseph Menn and Dustin Volz
SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Even as the Department of
Justice battles Apple in court over access to encrypted data,
the Obama administration remains split over backing requirements
that tech manufacturers provide law enforcement with a "back
door" into their products, according to a dozen people familiar
with the internal debate.
FBI Director James Comey and the DOJ - who are fighting to
access an iPhone tied to the San Bernardino attacks - have long
tried and failed to convince other departments to join the
broader battle against unbreakable encryption, the current and
former government officials said.
Federal justice officials argue that strong encryption makes
it harder to track criminals, a central contention in the iPhone
case. But officials in other departments - including Commerce,
State and the White House Office of Science and Technology
Policy - counter that encryption is integral to protecting U.S.
secrets and the technology industry. The issue has been
discussed in meetings of the interagency National Security
Council and elsewhere.
Some government officials also worry that confronting the
tech sector on the issue could heighten distrust of American
products overseas and drive terrorists and top criminals to seek
foreign-made encryption.
Several key officials in the National Security Agency and
the Department of Homeland Security opposed the fight with Apple
based on those concerns, the sources said.
Luke Dembosky - until recently the deputy assistant attorney
general for national security and the senior cybersecurity
prosecutor on some of the biggest hacking cases in recent years
- cast the broader disagreements over encryption as "very
healthy."
"It's a very big government, and everyone is trying to do
the right thing," said Dembosky, who last week joined the law
firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. "There are countries where they
don't have these debates."
NSA Director Michael Rogers has taken a middle ground,
saying that strong encryption is important but compromise is
desirable.
Years of interagency debates over encryption have left the
Obama administration lacking a cohesive policy stance on the
issue, many tech industry leaders have said.
The Justice Department last month persuaded a federal judge
to order Apple Inc to write software to help unlock an
iPhone used by shooter Rizwan Farook in the December attack in
San Bernardino. Apple is fighting the order, calling the case an
overreach by prosecutors that threatens the security of all
iPhones. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for later this
month.
NO GOVERNMENT CONSENSUS
As is customary in such cases, the decision to take action
against Apple was made without consulting the White House, said
two sources familiar with the matter.
"The DOJ and FBI pursue all such matters independent of the
White House," a senior administration official said.
The official added that the White House does not intend to
seek legislation mandating back doors.
In an interview, John Carlin, assistant attorney general for
national security, dismissed suggestions that some
administration officials did not support the Justice
Department's action in the Apple case. The effort was never
intended to settle the encryption debate, he said, but rather to
assist San Bernardino County, which asked for help in unlocking
Farook's county-owned iPhone 5c.
The tech industry has united behind Apple, with more than 40
companies this week submitting legal briefs arguing that
compliance with the judge's order would undermine encryption and
public trust in Internet security.
By contrast, the division among government agencies has left
some administration officials in an awkward position of publicly
supporting the Justice Department's case against Apple while
also acknowledging the need for strong encryption. They have
been more vocal about their concerns behind closed doors,
according to four people who have spoken with them or their
subordinates.
"Just to cut to the chase, I'm not a believer in back doors
or a single technical approach," Defense Secretary Ash Carter
told a largely pro-Apple crowd at the RSA security conference
on Wednesday. "I don't think we ought to let one case drive a
single solution."
Congress is also divided on the issue, with liberal
Democrats joining libertarian Republicans in opposing government
back doors.
ELUSIVE COMPROMISE
The lack of consensus prompted the White House last year to
abandon a push for legislation that would require U.S.
technology firms to provide law enforcement a way around
encryption.
Privately, however, President Obama sought a compromise,
asking large telecommunications and technology firms, including
Apple and Microsoft, to work toward an "exceptional access"
agreement that would provide investigators access to content
that is typically encrypted, said two sources with knowledge of
the discussion.
An Apple spokesman said that the company never seriously
considered installing a back door and tried to shift the
discussion to a broader conversation about law enforcement
cooperation.
Either way, Apple CEO Tim Cook lambasted the White House for
not publicly affirming support for strong encryption at a
January summit in San Jose, Calif. between technology executives
and senior national security officials convened largely to
discuss online extremism, sources familiar with the meeting
said.
Cook's comments aggravated White House Chief of Staff Denis
McDonough, who thought the iPhone maker was backtracking on its
earlier commitment to work collaboratively on resolving law
enforcement's encryption concerns, according to one person with
knowledge of the situation.
That confrontation helps explain why, after months of
apparent respectful disagreement in public and private pursuit
of compromise, both sides suddenly came to battle heavily armed.
Amid the hostilities between Apple and the FBI, some have
called for President Obama to weigh in to help resolve the
standoff.
"I'm waiting to hear what the president has to say about
it," Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who supports Apple, said in
an interview. "I know [White House Press Secretary] Josh Earnest
has said he is for the Justice Department, I want to hear
from the president."
