Facebook, Twitter support Apple on encryption dispute with FBI

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 Facebook Inc and
Twitter Inc, two of Silicon Valley's most powerful
companies, on Thursday backed Apple Inc's refusal to
help the FBI break into an iPhone used by a shooter in the San
Bernardino attack, saying that complying would set a dangerous
precedent for privacy.
It took two days, but the companies' entry solidifies a
small but powerful band of tech giants supporting Apple in its
quest to buck government demands that it says would irreparably
damage security and erode consumer trust.
Among the first to come to Apple's defense was its chief
rival. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc's
Google tweeted in support of Apple on Wednesday.
But other companies are staying mum. Yahoo Inc and
Microsoft Corp have yet to weigh in on the case.
In characteristic fashion, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey used the
service itself to lend support to Apple CEO Tim Cook, tweeting
"We stand with @tim_cook and Apple (and thank him for his
leadership)." (bit.ly/1RbfI5j)
In a statement, Facebook said, "We will continue to fight
aggressively against requirements for companies to weaken the
security of their systems."
The case has intensified the rift between tech companies and
law enforcement over the limits of encryption. And law
enforcement groups have been vocal about their support for the
Justice Department.
Although some firms have remained silent, the industry is
firmly on Apple's side, said Aaron Levie, CEO of cloud-based
storage provider Box Inc.
"Companies choose to use their political capital when it is
really important or relevant to them," Levie said. "If
individually pressed you would see the same message from
essentially any Internet or hardware or enterprise software CEO
or company, and that's because the fundamental security model of
our technology would break if you were to comply with this kind
of order."
Levie said he unequivocally supports Cook's stance.
"The whole grounds on which Apple is standing on are just
super important," he said.
At the center of the case is an iPhone used by Rizwan
Farook, who along with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14
people and wounded 22 in a shooting rampage in San Bernardino,
California.
The young married couple sympathized with Islamic State
militants, and government investigators want the data on the
phone to learn more about their activities the day of the
shooting and their contacts with either accomplices or Islamic
State.
Apple's Cook had said the court's demand threatened the
security of Apple's customers and had "implications far beyond
the legal case at hand."
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru and Dustin Volz in
Washington; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Lisa Shumaker)