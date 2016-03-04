UN rights boss warns against precedent in Apple vs. FBI case

GENEVA, March 4 The top U.N. human rights
official warned on Friday that U.S. officials risked opening a
"Pandora's Box" in the case against Apple Inc that
could infringe the rights of millions worldwide and ease the way
for authoritarian rulers and criminal hackers.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order
last month requiring the company to write new software to
disable passcode protection and allow access to an iPhone used
by one of the shooters in December killings in San Bernardino,
California.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the United Nations High Commissioner
for Human Rights, said in a statement: "A successful case
against Apple in the U.S. will set a precedent that may make it
impossible for Apple or any other major international IT company
to safeguard their clients' privacy anywhere in the world."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)