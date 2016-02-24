UPDATE 1-Verizon supports 'strong encryption with no backdoors' -CEO

(Adds AT&T comment and background)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK Feb 24 Verizon Communications Inc
supports "the availability of strong encryption with no
backdoors," Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said on Wednesday,
weighing in the showdown between Apple Inc and U.S.
authorities over mobile device encryption.
"The case with Apple presents unique issues that should be
addressed by Congress, not on an ad hoc basis," McAdam told
Reuters in a statement.
A federal judge last week ordered Apple to create new
software and take other steps to retrieve data from the locked
iPhone used by Syed Rizwan Farook, one of the San Bernardino
shooters who was killed in a gun battle with police.
Apple, which opposes the order, has urged the creation of a
government panel on encryption.
Verizon and other telecom firms benefit from sales of
Apple's iPhone and tablets. AT&T Inc said in a statement
on Wednesday that there needs to be more "legal clarity" on
privacy and security issues, adding that Congress should decide
on safeguards.
The Justice Department has pushed back on framing the
dispute as an encryption issue, insisting that it is only trying
to get past the locked screen on one phone.
Many technology security experts have said technical efforts
to provide government access to encrypted devices, a so-called
"backdoor," inevitably degrades security for everyone. It is an
argument that has been made since the 1990s, when the government
tried and failed to force tech companies to incorporate a
special chip into their products for surveillance purposes.
Apple has argued that while it is technically possible to
bypass the security features of the iPhone by building a new
operating system, such a move would set a dangerous precedent.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom
Brown)