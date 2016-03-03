Six relatives of attack victims oppose Apple in encryption fight

March 3 Six relatives of San Bernardino attack
victims filed a legal brief on Thursday opposing Apple
in its high-profile fight against the U.S. Justice Department's
bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the
shooters.
The dispute between Apple and the government burst into the
open last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation
obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and
take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow
access to shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone.
In the families' brief, they argue that Apple's arguments
are misplaced because the government has a valid warrant, and
"one does not enjoy the privacy to commit a crime." The families
also said Apple "routinely modifies its systems" to comply with
Chinese government directives.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)