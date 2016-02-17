U.S. DOJ is asking Apple for access to one device: White House

WASHINGTON Feb 17 The court ruling ordering
Apple Inc. to help unlock an iPhone belonging to one of the San
Bernardino attackers represents just one case, the White House
said on Wednesday, emphasizing that the U.S. Department of
Justice is asking the tech giant for access to a single device.
In a briefing with reporters, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest deferred to the Justice Department but said it's
important to recognize that the government is not asking Apple
to redesign its product or "create a new backdoor to its
products."
Earnest said the case was instead about federal
investigators learning "as much as they can about this one
case."
"The president certainly believes that is an important
national priority," he said.
