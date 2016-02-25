版本:
FBI director, Apple general counsel to testify March 1 -U.S. House panel

WASHINGTON Feb 25 FBI Director James Comey and Apple Inc Senior Vice President and General Counsel Bruce Sewell will testify at a March 1 congressional hearing on encryption issues, the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

The hearing comes amid a dispute between the tech giant and the government over unlocking an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

