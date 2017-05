Feb 23 Apple Inc said it would spend 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to build two data centers in Europe that would be entirely powered by renewable energy.

The company said the centers, to be located in Ireland and Denmark, will power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)