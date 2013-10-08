Apple to introduce new iPads on Oct 22 -AllThingsD

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Apple Inc intends
to introduce its latest line-up of iPads on Oct 22, tech blog
AllThingsD cited sources familiar with the company's plans as
saying, meaning Apple would be updating its tablets in time for
holiday shopping.
New versions of the iPad, which will go up against
Amazon.com Inc's latest Kindle Fire tablets and other
gadgets made by Samsung Electronics, are expected to
feature lighter, thinner designs and more powerful processors.
Supply chain sources told Reuters last week that Apple may
run into a shortage of so-called "retina" displays for the iPad
mini, a smaller version of the tablet that helped popularize the
product in 2010. That could in turn limit supply of the gadget
during the crucial season.
Apple declined to comment about AllThingsD's report, which
added that the company may also devote some time to detailing
new Macintosh computers.
The iPhone-maker has come under pressure over the past year
to preserve market share and bolster sales against rivals that
are rapidly raising specifications and lowering prices.
Amazon's new 7-inch Kindle Fire is priced from $229 for 16GB
wifi-only models, while Google Inc's second-generation
Nexus 7 offers a similar screen size and storage capacity at the
same price.
In comparison, the cheapest model in Apple's current
7.9-inch iPad Mini lineup with 16GB of storage starts at $329.