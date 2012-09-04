UPDATE 1-Apple sets Sept 12 event, latest iPhone expected

* Invitation sports large shadow of the digit "5"
* New iPhone expected to be larger
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Apple Inc
distributed invitations to an event in San Francisco on Sept.
12, setting the stage for what is widely expected to be the
release of the iPhone 5.
The typically cryptic invitation said "It's almost here",
sported a number 12 - corresponding to the date of the event -
and cast a large shadow of the number 5, a clue that the fifth
version of the popular smartphone could be in the pipeline.
Apple's iPhone launches are among the most-watched events on
the tech industry calendar. The latest version of the company's
main product -- generating more than half its revenue -- may
sport a larger, higher-end screen, sources have said.
The new screen could measure 4 inches from corner to corner,
one source has said, an increase from the 3.5-inch display that
has been held constant since the smartphone began selling in
2007 and revolutionized the mobile industry.
Some analysts say the larger screen may be a response to
rival Samsung Electronics, whose larger, Google
Android phones have helped it become the world's
biggest smartphone maker.
Speculation had also arisen in past months that the company
might offer details about a smaller version of its iPad, but the
emailed invitation offered no hint of that on Tuesday.
The event will take place at San Francisco's Yerba Buena
Center for the Arts, the preferred venue for the unveiling of
past products such as the iPad.
The new iPhone will hit store shelves in time for the
crucial holiday season. Shares in the company edged 0.6 percent
higher to $669.44.