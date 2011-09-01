Veteran Apple executive gets expanded role

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
promoted veteran executive Eddy Cue to senior vice president of
Internet software and services, marking one of the first
personnel moves by new Chief Executive Tim Cook, who succeeded
Steve Jobs last week.
Cue, who rose to prominence by managing the iTunes and App
stores, will now also oversee Apple's advertising service
called iAd and iCloud, underscoring the significance Apple
attaches to the new remote-computing product that will be
launched later this fall.
"He is a 22-year Apple veteran and leads a large
organization of amazing people," Cook said in an email to
employees, announcing Cue's expanded role. "Apple is a company
and culture unlike any other in the world and leaders like Eddy
get that. Apple is in their blood."
Cook also said Cue played a major role in creating the
Apple online store in 1998, the iTunes Music Store in 2003 and
the App Store in 2008.
