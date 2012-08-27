Key Apple engineer cancels retirement

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Apple Inc said on Monday that Bob Mansfield, a top hardware engineer who announced his retirement in June, is staying on to work on "future products."

Mansfield, who oversaw the team that developed Mac products like the MacBook Air, will report to Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company added.

Apple also said Craig Federighi, vice president of Mac Software Engineering, and Dan Riccio, vice president of Hardware Engineering, were promoted; they become senior vice presidents.

Federighi and Riccio will report to Cook and serve on Apple's executive management team, according to the company.