UPDATE 2-Apple briefly passes Exxon as largest U.S. company

By Poornima Gupta and Rodrigo Campos
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Aug 9 Apple Inc
(AAPL.O) briefly edged past Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) to become
the most valuable U.S. company on Tuesday, displacing an old
economy stalwart and heralding an era where technology holds
sway.
Although Apple slipped back to the No. 2 spot after the
close, market watchers said it is simply a matter of time
before the company that defined the smartphone and tablet
markets with the iPhone and iPad ascends the top.
The technology giant's market value rose on Tuesday to
$341.5 billion in severely choppy afternoon trading, just above
Exxon's $341.4 billion, even though the oil major's annual
revenue is four times that of Apple's.
Exxon quickly regained the No. 1 spot as its shares rose
and Apple's shed some of their gains, with stocks globally
remaining volatile because of soft economic data and the
downgrading of the United States' sovereign credit on Friday.
Exxon ended on Tuesday with a market cap of $348.3 billion
followed by Apple at $346.7 billion.
The potential changing of the guard, which is largely
symbolic, reflects the influence and power of certain
industries over the U.S. economy in different points in time.
"Technology is what people understand now," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners. "At some
point it used to be the radio, before that it was trains. So I
think it's sort of indicative of our society."
Tuesday's move by Apple, which for a short time ended Exxon
Mobil's run of more than five years at the top, capped a
remarkable turnaround for a company that once teetered on the
brink before Apple CEO Steve Jobs returned to resuscitate the
enterprise he co-founded.
Thirteen years ago, some analysts said Apple's value
consisted of real estate holdings and cash on hand.
Apple joined, albeit briefly, a group of nine companies
that have held the top spot in the S&P 500, including General
Electric Co (GE.N), General Motors (GM.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N),
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and AT&T Inc (T.N), DuPont (DD.N),
Philip Morris Cos and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), according to
Standard & Poor's Index Analytics.
Apple will officially become the 10th member of that group
only if its market cap at the close of trading is higher than
Exxon's, said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P
Indices.
The Silicon Valley icon, which was included in the S&P 500
index in 1982, has clawed its way to the top of the chart from
the 287th position it held 10 years ago, he added.
RIDING THE MOBILE WAVE
Exxon became the most valuable U.S. company in 2006 on the
back of higher oil and gas prices, while GE got top valuation
when heavy equipment, energy, military contracts and finance
represented a large portion of the U.S. economy.
GM, which went bankrupt in 2009 and is now back in the
market through a new initial public offering, topped the list
when automobile manufacturing was biggest symbol of American
industrial power.
Apple is riding the mobile wave that has swept up consumers
worldwide. Since Jobs' return, the company has cranked out a
string of now-iconic, category-defining products, from the Mac
and the iPod music player to the iPhone and now the iPad, which
almost single handedly created the tablet computer market.
Apple now demands a position in virtually every long-term
investor's portfolio on the strength of its deft handling of
overseas production and supply, as well as perceptions of an
unerring antenna for consumer tastes.
Since July 1, Apple's market capitalization has risen by
more than $20 billion, fueled by optimism a new version of its
best-selling iPhone will lead to a monstrous second half of
2011.
Exxon's market cap, on the other hand, has slipped about
$50 billion in the same period due to volatile crude oil
prices.
But many on Wall Street are concerned about Jobs' ailing
health and fear the company will not be the same without its
hard-driving, visionary leader. Others are worried about the
rising popularity of Google-powered smartphones.
The two companies, however, have little in common for
investors. Exxon pays a regular quarterly dividend, while the
last dividend paid by Apple was in November 1995. Also, Exxon
spends billions to buy back its own shares each quarter.
