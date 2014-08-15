Apple addresses labor violations at Quanta Chinese factories after 2013 audit

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 Apple Inc has
worked with supplier Quanta over the past year to
improve working conditions after a 2013 audit, published on
Friday, uncovered a profusion of violations, including excessive
overtime and health hazards.
The report provides a snapshot of working conditions at two
Chinese factories in August of 2013. Independent labor
monitoring organization OpenView Service conducted the
assessment of the two facilities in Shanghai and Changshu, with
accreditation from the Fair Labor Association, an organization
of mostly corporate members, including Apple and Nike Inc
.
"Excessive overtime is not in anyone's best interest, and we
will continue to work closely with Quanta and our other
suppliers to prevent it," Apple said in a statement issued in
response to the report. "This year, through the end of July,
Quanta has averaged 86 percent compliance with our 60-hour
workweek."
Apple and its main assembler, Foxxconn, came under
fire in 2010 when reports surfaced of worker suicides and unfair
labor conditions. In 2012, Apple became the first technology
company to join the Fair Labor Association and began speaking
more openly about its efforts to improve suppliers' practices.
WORKING CONDITIONS
OpenView's assessors, who spent four and five days at each
of the factories last year, listed a number of instances of
non-compliance with the FLA's code of conduct.
The report found that both factories fell short of local
requirements for indoor air quality testing, and that 80 percent
of workers interviewed in Shanghai claimed to have been charged
a hiring fee by a broker or agent. Moreover, workers were not
paid due wages for sick leave, and during the busiest periods of
the year, facilities regularly exceeded legal limits on working
hours.
In addition, over 100 Changshu workers age 16 and 17 said
they had worked overtime. But those young workers were
transferred from Apple's production lines by the end of July
2013, the report said.
Apple stressed that it routinely conducts its own audits and
has taken steps to fix myriad problems in close collaboration
with its suppliers.
In the past year, it said, "we have worked closely with
Quanta to drive meaningful improvements in areas identified by
both the FLA and Apple."
The iPhone maker also said it conducted four follow-up
inspections, as well as the annual audits of both facilities.
Under Chief Executive Tim Cook and Vice President for
Environmental Initiatives Lisa Jackson, Apple has taken steps to
improve transparency regarding its environmental and supply
chain efforts.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Dan Grebler)