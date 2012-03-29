Q&A-Apple-Foxconn raises bar on U.S. firms in China-auditor

By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 A month-long
investigation by the Fair Labor Association covering three
Chinese factories run by Apple Inc's main contract
manufacturer, Foxconn, revealed a host of issues from excessive
overtime to problems with overtime compensation.
The D.C-based non-profit group has been conducting its probe
at Foxconn facilities in Guanlan, Longhua, and Chengdu in China
since February after Apple joined the group this year. The
world's most valuable technology company hopes it will counter
criticism it does not care about worker issues in its
manufacturing chain.
Foxconn agreed to reduce working hours while protecting pay
and benefits as remedial measures.
Reuters spoke with FLA President Auret van Heerden after its
report was released. Here are edited excerpts from the
interview:
Q: How did this package come together?
A: We had a closing meeting where we had the owner of Foxconn,
CEO of Foxconn, the (senior vice president of operations) of
Apple. We had a very big delegation of top managers from all
sides. And they were very, very open to these recommendations.
Terry Gou, CEO of Foxconn, came up with a number of
suggestions himself and he has really decided to get ahead of
this game, in a way. He decided to not just look at incremental
changes. He is really pushing the envelope. His decision to go
to full compliance ... sets a very high bar for the rest of the
industry.
Q: What are the next steps?
A: Apple has asked us to look at eight or nine of the final
assembly suppliers - the key ones. That will last the rest of
the year. Apple is an affiliate of the FLA. They also have a
regular due diligence cycle, which they have to go with. We are
not just looking at the final assembly but taking more of a
risk-based approach and trying to identify three or four
different levels of the supply chain where the greatest risks
lie, and starting to analyze those.
Q: Any companies you are going to be looking at apart from
Foxconn?
A: We're still planning that, so I can't give you any exact
names right now.
Q: Would reducing overtime hours impact volume?
A: I don't think so. They can't afford any kind of interruptions
in supplies. So that's one of the reasons why this plan needs to
be implemented over a one-year lead time. They need to obviously
hire a lot more workers to make up for the reduced hours.
They need to build dormitory facilities for those workers,
make sure they're trained so that there is no wobble in the
output.
Foxconn doesn't only supply Apple. It supplies 50 percent
of, I guess, the consumer electronics (industry). So there are a
lot of people who have a lot riding on this.
Q: How far-reaching is this action? Would it have an impact on
the electronic supply chain?
A: Apple and Foxconn are obviously the two biggest players in
this sector and since they're teaming up to drive this change, I
really do think they set the bar for the rest of the sector.
And if you look at the labor market situation, there's a
very tight labor market in China right now. There's a shortage
of workers.
Foxconn is proposing this better deal ... This will start to
attract more workers, and the best workers. So I think their
competitors will be obliged to offer a similar package just in
order to get enough workers.
Q: Was it your recommendation on overtime hours that Foxconn has
agreed to implement?
A: It was their recommendation, they really bought into this.
This is really coming from them. They decided to do this and
they're driving this in. They know they have to do this on all
their lines because otherwise workers on the other lines are
going to protest that they want the same deal.
Q: Was it stressful to do these audits? Can you give some color?
A: It was certainly the biggest exercise that we or anyone has
ever undertaken. This is by far the biggest factory assessment
that has been done to date. And just the logistics of
interviewing 35,000 workers over a three-week period was quite
challenging.
I would say that what we found is pretty much in line with
what we find elsewhere in China, so there weren't any surprises
in that sense. The hours of work situation is what you really
expect to find, and in a way what was quite interesting is what
we didn't find.
We didn't find any child labor and we didn't find any wage
violations. We didn't find any forced labor. But again I would
say that tracks pretty much with the Chinese labor market
situation.
And then I think for us really the most eye-opening part of
it was this agreement to cut hours to Chinese legal limits. Not
just to go to Apple code standards but to go beyond that. That
was the biggest surprise for us.
Q: Is this a watershed moment in the Chinese labor market and
would this have an impact on the wage situation in China?
A: Certainly the Chinese government has made it quite clear that
they want wages to continue to increase in double-digit figures
for the next five years, and they've signaled that clearly.
They've even made some projections of it so we will continue to
see wage increases.
And I think this additional free time workers have will mean
they can consume more. And that again goes to one of the Chinese
government's economic objectives - to boost domestic
consumption. In that sense, Foxconn would be setting something
of an example. That's very much what the Chinese government
wants to see.
Q: Will this agreement lead to any problem in supply?
A: No. I'm sure that in making this commitment they've already
done their homework and they know exactly how they're going to
maintain supply at the same time.
Q: How do you plan to keep track of whether Foxconn is
implementing these changes?
A: We will conduct onsite verification visits. We have detailed
action plans with the actual deliverables, the names of the
people who are responsible and the deadlines. We will continue
to update those and we will report out publicly. This is
something we will follow closely.
Q: Will this come to fruition in one year or will we see changes
soon?
A: Some of the action items were immediate and they were dealt
with on the spot, and others have one-month, three-month,
six-month timelines. We have a list of items, we're checking
them off as we go along, and the big one - of course the hours
of work one - is due to be completed by July 2013.
Q: The survey reveals that many workers want to work more. That
seems counter to what Apple and Foxconn are striving for.
A: It's an interesting finding. We find that in a lot of
developing countries, workers have ambition, they have
aspirations. Particularly migrant workers go to find work with a
view to make as much money as they can in the shortest time
possible. So they do push for extra hours, especially overtime
hours that are paid at a premium.
There's something of a tension there between our code
standards and our legal standards, which call for shorter hours
and the objectives of these migrant workers. This will call for
very, very careful consultation with workers to make sure that
they don't resist this plan.
Q: Is Apple footing the bill for this?
A: I'm not party to those discussions as to how they are going
to absorb the costs.