Apple labor plan to ripple through China factories

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 Apparel makers, toy
companies and other manufacturers wrestling with rising wages in
China now face new pressures after Apple Inc and main
production partner Foxconn agreed to improve worker conditions
at plants making its iPhones and other gadgets.
In a major development for the way Western companies do
business in China, Apple said on Thursday it agreed to work with
Foxconn -- an affiliate of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
-- to curtail hours, substantially improve wages, and
hire tens of thousands to compensate for the reduced hours.
With enviable profit margins and the ability to call the
shots with suppliers, Apple's move to better labor conditions is
not expected to force it to raise prices.
But Apple's move may indirectly force more labor-intensive
manufacturers in the world's second largest economy -- like
clothing makers -- to spend more on wages and accept lower
profits.
"As a result of electronics companies raising wages, that's
going to impact the entire manufacturing sector," said Paul
Martyn, vice president of Supply Strategy at BravoSolution.
The Apple-Foxconn agreement could affect costs for other
manufacturers who contract with the Taiwanese company, including
Dell Inc, Hewlett-Packard, Amazon.com Inc
, Motorola Mobility Holdings, Nokia
and Sony Corp.
But with labor accounting for only a fraction of those
companies' costs, they are expected to face limited pressure to
raise their own prices or sacrifice profit margins.
After decades of aggressive expansion in China, cheap labor
no longer looks limitless and steadily rising wages have become
a major concern of U.S.-based companies heavily dependent on
Chinese labor.
Better wages paid in China's electronics industry have
already been rippling out to less complex manufacturing sectors,
like clothing, shoes and toys, where labor is a bigger
proportion of overall costs.
Best Buy Co CEO Brian Dunn said he is keeping an eye
on rising wages in China, but argued that whatever margin
pressures the electronics retail chain faces would be felt by
all.
"Whatever plays out there will be unilaterally applied
across whoever sells these goods," he told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Apple's new plan to hire tens of thousands of workers, clamp
down on illegal overtime, improve safety protocols and upgrade
worker housing is expected to eventually fuel even more pressure
to improve wages across the manufacturing industry.
"Apple and Foxconn are obviously the two biggest players in
this sector and since they're teaming up to drive this change, I
really do think they set the bar for the rest of the sector,"
Auret van Heerden, head of the Fair Labor Association, told
Reuters.
Compared to the costs of microchips, sensors, high-end
displays and other components that go into a laptop or
smartphone, labor is only a tiny part, believed by some analysts
to be no more than 5 percent of the cost in the case of Apple's
iPhone.
Dell told Reuters in an email the company was pleased
Foxconn is improving its labor practices but, "We won't
speculate how the reduced overtime and higher wages will affect
Foxconn's costs."
In consumer electronics, changes in component prices and the
launch of more profitable products tend to mask or offset rising
wages for products sold by companies like Hewlett Packard, Dell
and Motorola Mobility, analysts say.
"Wages in China have been increasing significantly for years
and that hasn't had any effect on retail prices," said Brad
Gastwirth, co-founder of ABR Investment Strategy, an independent
research firm. "And there are other trends happening -- the
shift to Ultrabooks and other better-margin products that are
helping offset higher labor costs."
Apple's decision comes after the Fair Labor Association said
it had unearthed multiple violations of labor law, including
extreme hours and unpaid overtime, disclosing its findings from
a survey of three Foxconn plants and over 35,000 workers.
Apple had agreed to the probe by the independent FLA in
response to a crescendo of criticism that its products were
built on the backs of mistreated Chinese workers.
Shenzhen, a major manufacturing hub in southern China,
increased its minimum wage by 13.6 percent in February despite
warnings from factory owners and exporters already reeling from
slow U.S. and European demand.
China's largest contract manufacturer, Foxconn is in a
strong position compared to its smaller rivals but it would
still be difficult for the company to get customers like Apple,
HP and Amazon, which makes the Kindle Fire tablet in China, to
bear the brunt of higher labor costs.
"If Foxconn tries to increase prices, Amazon could go to
other major contract manufacturers like Quanta, Wistron,
Pegatron or Inventec to see what they could do for the company,"
said Mark Gerber, director of technology research at brokerage
Detwiler Fenton.
To make up for rising wages, manufacturers most sensitive to
labor costs, like apparel makers or toy makers, may cut corners
on the products they produce, BravoSolution's Martyn said.
For example, higher wages in electronics manufacturing could
eventually spill over to factories making plastic toys and force
U.S. fast-food restaurants to use lower-quality trinkets in
their promotions aimed at kids, he said.
"We may see a reduction in the diversity of products offered
or a reduction in quality," Martyn said. "We may see more
defects as a result of changes in some of these sectors like
apparel and toys."