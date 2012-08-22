Foxconn to further cut overtime, sees better efficiency

TAIPEI Aug 22 Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier of Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it will further reducing overtime for its Chinese workers to less than 9 hours a week from the current 20.

Speaking after the Fair Labor Association gave its review of progress on Apple and Foxconn's commitment to improving labour conditions, Louis Woo, special assistant to the CEO of Foxconn told Reuters that while the cost of improve working conditions remained high, the company sees cost efficiency improving next year.

When asked about some workers' relunctance to reduce overtime because it cuts their earnings, Woo said in the telephone interview that the company is constantly communicating with workers and telling them about the importance of the quality of life and health.

Global protests against Apple swelled after reports spread in 2010 of a string of suicides at Foxconn plants, blamed on harsh working conditions and alienation felt by migrant labourers.

