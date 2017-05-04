UPDATE 1-Apple to create $1 billion U.S. advanced manufacturing fund

(Adds context about Apple's previous activities in the United
By Stephen Nellis
SAN FRANCISCO May 3 Apple Inc plans to
create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that
perform advanced manufacturing, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook
said on Wednesday, the iPhone maker's latest effort to show how
it is creating U.S. jobs.
The Cupertino, California company will announce the fund's
first investment later in May, Cook said during an interview on
CNBC.
Cook also said Apple plans to fund programs that could
include teaching people how to write computer code to create
apps, and will release more details about the effort this
summer.
The announcements were the latest in a series of disclosures
to highlight how Apple, the world's largest company by market
valuation, contributes to job creation in the United States.
Apple came under fire from President Donald Trump during his
campaign because it makes most of its products in China.
In February during the company's annual shareholder meeting,
Cook said Apple spent $50 billion in 2016 with its U.S.
suppliers, which include firms like 3M Co and Corning
Inc, the first time Apple has disclosed the metric.
Cook reiterated that point during the CNBC interview, along
with Apple's claim that it has created 2 million jobs in the
United States, 80,000 of which are directly at Apple and the
rest coming from suppliers and software developers for the
company's app ecosystem.
Apple is highlighting its U.S. presence at the same time
lawmakers consider a major tax proposal by Trump that would let
Apple, along with other large companies, bring back accumulated
profits from overseas at potentially lower tax rates.
Ninety-three percent of Apple's $256.8 billion cash is held
overseas.
Cook, who met with lawmakers in Washington earlier this year
to discuss tax policy and technology issues, said that Apple
would have to borrow the cash for its U.S. manufacturing
investment fund and said he was hopeful Trump administration
would address the repatriation issue.
Cook stopped short of saying Apple would bring some of its
cash back into the United States if Trump's tax proposal was
enacted.
"To invest in the United States, we have to borrow. This
doesn't make sense on a broad basis. So I think the
administration, you saw they're really getting this and want to
bring this (cash) back. And I hope that comes to pass," Cook
said in response to a question about tax reform.
