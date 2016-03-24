Apple shares are one reason hedge funds lag mutual funds in 2016

| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 Hedge funds may have taken
too big a bite of Apple Inc.
Shares of the iPhone maker are one of the biggest bets among
hedge funds, with 47 of them listing Apple among their ten
largest holdings as of the end of 2015, according to a report
from Goldman Sachs on March 18.
At the same time, mutual funds are going the opposite
direction: Apple is their second-largest underweight holding,
meaning the funds invest less of their portfolio in the company
than its percentage weighting in the benchmark S&P 500 index.
The difference of opinion on Apple, with shares flat year to
date, is one reason hedge funds are again lagging.
The average hedge fund was down 3.3 percent through
February, while the average large-cap core mutual fund fell just
0.8 percent, according to data from fund tracker Morningstar.
Mutual funds, meanwhile, have benefited from being
overweight in Facebook Inc, CVS Health Corp, and
Cisco Systems Inc, according to Goldman.
Mutual fund managers believe Apple no longer enjoys the
outsized prospects it had in the past.
"We've done very well with this company for a long time but
it's so large now that it's becoming impossible for it to move
the needle meaningfully" in terms of revenue growth or profits,
said one fund manager from a well-known firm. The manager, who
did not want to be identified because he was not authorized to
speak publicly, sold all of his shares in the company.
Shares of Apple fell 6.5 percent on Jan. 27, the day after
the company reported its slowest-ever rise in iPhone shipments
and forecast quarterly sales declining for the first time in 13
years.
The stock dipped 0.7 percent to $105.32 on Thursday.
With the higher concentration of hedge funds owning the
stock, Apple should brace for more activist calls to raise its
dividend, offer more share buybacks, or acquire more companies
to increase short-term returns, said Todd Rosenbluth, director
of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"Your typical mutual fund manager is going to have more
patience than your typical hedge fund manager, who if they have
a sizeable stake are going to push for structural or corporate
changes to enhance shareholder value," he said.
Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates increased its stake in
Apple by 19 percent during the fourth quarter of 2015, while
Tiger Global Management initiated a position, buying 10.6
million shares in the same period, according to SEC filings.
At the same time, well-known activists such as Carl Icahn
and David Einhorn have trimmed their positions..
Hedge fund manager Morris Mark, whose firm Mark Asset
Management oversees $500 million in assets, said he is
maintaining a large position in Apple, even as the shares flat
line. He sees the iPhone as the gateway into new home-based
products.
"They're going to come out with more services layered on top
of this incredible franchise, and you are going to see their
entire ecosystem grow," he said.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)