Apple considering expansion into wearable glasses - Bloomberg

Nov 14 Apple Inc is considering
expanding into wearable glass headsets and has talked about the
project with potential suppliers, Bloomberg reported citing
people familiar with the matter.
The wearable headset would show images, along with other
information and may use augmented reality, according to the
report. (bloom.bg/2fAjdFm)
Chief Executive Tim Cook, who has been struggling with a
slowdown in iPhone sales in recent quarters, said earlier this
year that the company would continue to invest a lot into
augmented reality.
Apple, the world's largest technology company, has ordered a
small number of near-eye displays for testing but has not
obtained enough for production on a larger scale, the report
added.
Apple declined to comment.
The move would make Apple the latest tech company to venture
into wearable glasses.
Alphabet Inc's discontinued its own wearable glass
headset, Google Glass, and closed the social media account
linked to the device earlier this year, ending its attempt to
popularize the expensive devices with consumers.
The device received plenty of attention when it was launched
in 2012, but quickly ran into problems with its awkward
appearance and privacy concerns over video recording.
Snap, an $18 billion company which makes the popular
messaging app Snapchat, also launched its own video-camera
sunglasses last week.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)