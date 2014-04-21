Apple, Google vie to offer exclusive game apps - WSJ

April 20 Apple Inc and Google Inc
are wooing game developers to ensure that top game
titles arrive first on devices powered by their respective
operating system, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Both the companies are trying to lure game developers by
offering premium placement to these games on their app stores'
home pages and features lists, the daily said. (r.reuters.com/nym68v)
Both Google and Apple were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Apple had struck a deal with Electronic Arts Inc last
August to promote the game "Plants Vs Zombies 2" prominently in
its App Store, and had a similar arrangement with ZeptoLab to
promote the sequel to its popular puzzle game "Cut the Rope",
which released in December, the Journal reported.
