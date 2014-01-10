版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 11日 星期六 00:20 BJT

Apple did not violate Google patent, says U.S. appeals court

WASHINGTON Jan 10 Apple Inc does not use patented technology owned by Google unit Motorola Mobility in making its iPhones, an appeals court said on Friday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a decision by the International Trade Commission in April that Apple did not violate a Google patent to make the popular iPhones.

The smartphone industry has seen dozens of lawsuits on several continents as Apple vies for market share with companies that make smartphones that use Google's Android software.
