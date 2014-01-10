UPDATE 2-Apple did not violate Google patent, says U.S. appeals court

WASHINGTON Jan 10 Apple Inc does not
use patented technology owned by Google unit Motorola
Mobility in making its iPhones, an appeals court said on Friday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a
decision by the International Trade Commission in April that
Apple did not violate a Google patent to make the popular
iPhone.
The smartphone industry has seen dozens of lawsuits on
several continents as Apple vies for market share with companies
that make smartphones using Google's Android software.
"We're disappointed in this decision and are evaluating our
options," Google unit Motorola said in a statement. Apple had no
comment on the decision.
Motorola Mobility accused Apple in 2010 of infringing on six
of its patents covering technology such as reducing signal noise
and programming the device's touch screen so a user's head does
not accidentally activate it while talking on the phone. The ITC
ruled in April 2013 that Apple did not violate any of the six.
The appeals court addressed just one of the six patents.
Google acquired the patents in the case - and the lawsuit -
when it purchased Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in 2012,
partly for its library of telecommunications patents.
Google's Android software, which the company lets handset
makers use for free, has become the world's No. 1 smartphone
operating system, ahead of the iOS software used on Apple
iPhones.
The ITC, a U.S. trade panel that investigates patent
infringement involving imported goods, is a popular venue for
patent lawsuits because it can bar the importation of infringing
products and because it issues decisions relatively quickly.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Motorola Mobility LLC v. International Trade
Commission and Apple, Inc. The case is No. 2012-1666.