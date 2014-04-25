U.S. appeals court revives an Apple patent lawsuit against Google

WASHINGTON, April 25 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday revived patent claims Apple made against Google
subsidiary Motorola Mobility over mobile phone technology that
had been dismissed by an Illinois court.
It also revived a patent claim that Motorola Mobility had
made against Apple but ruled Motorola could not seek a sales ban
for infringement of the patent, which is essential to a
standard.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had been
hearing two cases - one in which Apple accused Motorola
Mobility, which was later bought by Google, of infringing four
patents. Motorola accused Apple of infringing a standard
essential patent, one necessary to making a mobile phone work.
The cases were consolidated at the U.S. District Court for
the Northern District of Illinois. Judge Richard Posner, who
took the case, dismissed it in 2012 before trial, saying that
neither company had sufficient evidence to prove their case.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Dan Levine)