版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 23日 星期六 09:31 BJT

US judge blocks Apple in Google smartphone war

| June 22

June 22 A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that Apple Inc cannot pursue an injunction against Google's Motorola Mobility unit, a significant setback for the iPhone maker in a key case in the smartphone patent wars.

The ruling came from Judge Richard Posner in Chicago federal court. He dismissed the litigation between Apple and Motorola Mobility with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐